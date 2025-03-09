Nolan Gorman News: Struggling this spring

Gorman is just 4-for-26 with a 9:1 K:BB over his first nine Grapefruit League contests this spring.

Gorman worked with new hitting coach Brant Brown over the offseason in Arizona on his plate discipline and has struggled to put those tips into action so far in Cardinals camp. The team has pledged to give the 24-year-old a long leash this season, so Gorman is expected to open the year with a regular role -- likely between second base and designated hitter -- regardless of how he performs this spring, but it would be nice if he starts to string together some hits.