Nolan Gorman News: Swats first spring training homer
Gorman cranked a three-run home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League tilt versus the Mets.
Gorman took Jonah Tong deep to the opposite field in the third inning in what was his only hit in three trips to the dish. The 25-year-old got the start at third base in the contest and that's the position he's expected to man on Opening Day for a rebuilding Cardinals club.
