Nolan Gorman headshot

Nolan Gorman News: Swats three-run homer Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Gorman went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 9-4 win over the Astros.

After striking out in each of his first three at-bats Friday, Gorman turned on a 96 mph fastball from Bryan Abreu and sent it over the right-field wall for a three-run shot to open the Cardinals' lead to 7-3 in the top of the seventh inning. An all-or-nothing type at the plate, Gorman's unlikely to hit for average or get on base at a high enough clip to warrant fantasy appeal. He's slashing .207/.284/.362 with three home runs, 12 RBI, seven runs scored and a 7:22 BB:K across 67 plate appearances.

Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals
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