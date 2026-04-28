Nolan Hoffman News: Returns to Triple-A
The Phillies optioned Hoffman to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
The right-hander was called up by the Phillies on Thursday and will head back to Triple-A after firing 1.1 scoreless frames in his lone appearance. That strong showing combined with Hoffman's 2.35 ERA across seven outings for Lehigh Valley this season should help him to get another look in the majors later this year.
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