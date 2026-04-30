Nolan Hoffman headshot

Nolan Hoffman News: Returns to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Hoffman was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Thursday's doubleheader against the Giants.

Hoffman was added to the major-league roster ahead of the team's doubleheader versus San Francisco. He tossed two innings, giving up one run on four hits and a walk while striking out a batter in the team's 6-5 extra-inning win in the nightcap. Hoffman has now pitched 3.1 innings, allowing one run while striking out two over two appearances with the Phillies this season.

Nolan Hoffman
Philadelphia Phillies
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