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Nolan Jones News: Accepts outright assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Jones accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 27-year-old had the ability to reject the assignment and become a free agent, but he'll instead stick in the organization. Jones played in 136 regular-season games for Cleveland last year and had a .211/.296/.304 slash line with five home runs and eight steals.

Nolan Jones
Cleveland Guardians
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