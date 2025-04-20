Nolan Jones News: Bats second
Jones batted second in the order and went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Pirates.
For the second straight game, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt inserted a slumping outfielder into the second spot, and each time, the player responded with a pair of hits. Jones followed Lane Thomas, who snapped a hitless run with a pair of hits Friday. Jones entered Saturday's contest with one hit over the previous 12 at-bats and a .140 batting average overall.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now