Nolan Jones News: Bats second

Jones batted second in the order and went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Pirates.

For the second straight game, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt inserted a slumping outfielder into the second spot, and each time, the player responded with a pair of hits. Jones followed Lane Thomas, who snapped a hitless run with a pair of hits Friday. Jones entered Saturday's contest with one hit over the previous 12 at-bats and a .140 batting average overall.