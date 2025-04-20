Nolan Jones News: Bats second in win

Jones went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Pirates.

For the second straight game, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt inserted a slumping outfielder into the two spot in the batting order, and each time, the player responded with a pair of hits. Jones' turn followed Lane Thomas, who snapped a hitless skid with a pair of hits Friday. Jones entered Saturday's contest with one hit over his previous 12 at-bats and a .140 batting average overall.