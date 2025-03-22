Fantasy Baseball
Nolan Jones News: Dealt back to Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Jones was traded from the Rockies to the Guardians in exchange for Tyler Freeman on Saturday, SI.com reports.

Jones came up through the Guardians' minor-league system and had a fair amount of expectations as a prospect. He had a breakout 2023 season in Colorado after being dealt by Cleveland, only to fall flat in 2024 due to a number of injuries. Jones will look to bounce back in his reunion with the Guardians and should occupy a large-side platoon in right field.

