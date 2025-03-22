Nolan Jones News: Dealt back to Cleveland

Jones was traded from the Rockies to the Guardians in exchange for Tyler Freeman on Saturday, SI.com reports.

Jones came up through the Guardians' minor-league system and had a fair amount of expectations as a prospect. He had a breakout 2023 season in Colorado after being dealt by Cleveland, only to fall flat in 2024 due to a number of injuries. Jones will look to bounce back in his reunion with the Guardians and should occupy a large-side platoon in right field.