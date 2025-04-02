Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nolan Jones headshot

Nolan Jones News: Logs two hits in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 8:08pm

Jones started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to San Diego.

Jones is settling in after being acquired by the Guardians late in spring training. He had his best offensive game of the young season Wednesday after a 1-for-11 stretch with seven strikeouts over his first three outings. Jones is holding down the strong side of a platoon in right field.

Nolan Jones
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now