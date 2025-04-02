Nolan Jones News: Logs two hits in loss
Jones started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to San Diego.
Jones is settling in after being acquired by the Guardians late in spring training. He had his best offensive game of the young season Wednesday after a 1-for-11 stretch with seven strikeouts over his first three outings. Jones is holding down the strong side of a platoon in right field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now