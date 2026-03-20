Nolan Jones News: Outrighted to Triple-A
The Guardians outrighted Jones to Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Jones has the choice to reject the outright assignment and become a free agent. The 27-year-old outfielder has been trending toward missing the Opening Day roster recently, as he slashed just .211/.296/.304 across 403 regular-season plate appearances for Cleveland last season and went 5-for-33 (.152) with 14 strikeouts this spring.
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