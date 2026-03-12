Nolan Jones headshot

Nolan Jones News: Roster spot shaky

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 5:47am

Jones is not included on the latest roster projection compiled by Zack Meisel of The Athletic.

There are several reasons why Jones is not a lock to make the Opening Day roster, and those were established before he went 3-for-26 (.115) through nine Cactus League games. Jones' left-handed bat is redundant, the Guardians' decision to test Steven Kwan in center field and the need to give at-bats to prospects ready for MLB are signs that Jones is on the bubble. It was mildly surprising that Cleveland committed $2 million to the outfielder instead of non-tendering him last November, considering Jones was coming off a two-year backslide following what looked like a breakout season in 2023.

Nolan Jones
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Jones See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
16 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
36 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
173 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
180 days ago