Nolan Jones News: Slated for right field versus RHP

Jones is expected to see the bulk of his playing time in right field against right-handed pitching, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The Guardians acquired Jones via trade Saturday and sent Will Brennan down Monday, effectively replacing the latter with the former as the strong side of a platoon in right field. Jhonkensy Noel is likely to start in right field versus left-handers. Jones exiting Coors Field isn't ideal on the surface, but Progressive Field ranked fourth in baseball for home runs for left-handed batters last season, per Baseball Savant's Park Factors.