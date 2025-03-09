Nolan Jones News: Starting to get better results

Jones has gone 5-for-16 across his last six Cactus League games.

Jones has started to turn things around after beginning spring training 0-for-13 with four strikeouts. He has still yet to record an extra-base hit, which is a concern after his power evaporated in an injury-plagued 2024 season. Nevertheless, Jones will be a marquee member of the Rockies' lineup and should be an everyday player so long as he can remain healthy.