Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nolan Jones headshot

Nolan Jones News: Starting to get better results

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Jones has gone 5-for-16 across his last six Cactus League games.

Jones has started to turn things around after beginning spring training 0-for-13 with four strikeouts. He has still yet to record an extra-base hit, which is a concern after his power evaporated in an injury-plagued 2024 season. Nevertheless, Jones will be a marquee member of the Rockies' lineup and should be an everyday player so long as he can remain healthy.

Nolan Jones
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now