Nolan Jones News: Stays in center field

Jones started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.

Jones remained in center field as the replacement for the injured Lane Thomas (wrist). His seventh-inning single ended an 0-for-15 slump, and the steal was his first (caught once). Jones (.133/.278/.200) normally platoons with Jhonkensy Noel (.160/.214/.160) in right field.