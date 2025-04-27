Nolan Jones News: Supplies lone offense in loss

Jones went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 13-3 loss to the Red Sox.

The Red Sox were up, 9-0, when Jones launched a three-run homer in the sixth inning. It was the first long ball of the season for the outfielder, who entered the contest with just two RBI over 23 games. Jones is batting .190/.311/.317 with six extra-base hits, five RBI and five runs scored.