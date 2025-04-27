Fantasy Baseball
Nolan Jones News: Supplies lone offense in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Jones went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 13-3 loss to the Red Sox.

The Red Sox were up, 9-0, when Jones launched a three-run homer in the sixth inning. It was the first long ball of the season for the outfielder, who entered the contest with just two RBI over 23 games. Jones is batting .190/.311/.317 with six extra-base hits, five RBI and five runs scored.

