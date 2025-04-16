Nolan Jones News: Taking seat against righty

Jones is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

The Guardians are facing a right-hander (Dean Kremer) on Wednesday, but the lefty-hitting Jones will be on the bench while Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt opens up room in the outfield for the hot-hitting Angel Martinez, who has gone 8-for-14 at the dish since his call-up from Triple-A Columbus a week ago. Once Martinez's bat cools, Jones could re-emerge as the Guardians' preferred option in right field against right-handed pitching.