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Nolan McLean News: Battles control issues in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

McLean (3-4) earned the win against the Marlins on Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and five walks with two strikeouts over five innings.

McLean was backed by an offensive outburst from the Mets and managed to complete five frames despite issuing a season-high five walks and hitting a batter. While the result was certainly an improvement over the 13 earned runs he surrendered across his previous two starts, the 24-year-old will still finish May with a 6.10 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in six outings. He'll carry a 4.21 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 77:24 K:BB over 66.1 innings this season into a road matchup against the Padres next weekend.

Nolan McLean
New York Mets
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