Nolan McLean headshot

Nolan McLean News: Command issues in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

McLean (2-3) took the loss against the Nationals on Tuesday, allowing nine runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings.

McLean was afforded an early 5-0 run thanks to a pair of two-run homers by Bo Bichette, but that lead quickly evaporated after McLean gave up an inside-the-park grand slam to James Wood in the second inning and another five runs over the next two frames. Three of those five runs were unearned, but it was still a rough outing for McLean, whose six earned runs and eight hits were both career-worsts. He'll take a 3.57 ERA and 1.03 WHIP (58 innings) into his next start, which is lined up for this weekend on the road against the Marlins.

Nolan McLean
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan McLean See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan McLean See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Dan Marcus
17 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
21 days ago