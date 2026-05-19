Nolan McLean News: Command issues in Tuesday's loss

McLean (2-3) took the loss against the Nationals on Tuesday, allowing nine runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings.

McLean was afforded an early 5-0 run thanks to a pair of two-run homers by Bo Bichette, but that lead quickly evaporated after McLean gave up an inside-the-park grand slam to James Wood in the second inning and another five runs over the next two frames. Three of those five runs were unearned, but it was still a rough outing for McLean, whose six earned runs and eight hits were both career-worsts. He'll take a 3.57 ERA and 1.03 WHIP (58 innings) into his next start, which is lined up for this weekend on the road against the Marlins.