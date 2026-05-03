Nolan McLean News: Early hook in no-decision

McLean did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Angels, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts over four innings.

McLean didn't have his best stuff, inducing just six whiffs on a season-low 78 pitches and departing with a 3-1 deficit after allowing two runs in the fourth inning. It was a rare hiccup for the 24-year-old, though he's still yielded three earned runs or fewer in each of his seven outings this season. He owns a 2.97 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 51:11 K:BB across 39.1 innings and lines up for a road matchup against the Diamondbacks next weekend.