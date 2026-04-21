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Nolan McLean News: Fades late after early dominance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 9:29am

McLean did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Twins, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out 10 over 6.2 innings.

McLean was electric to start the day, retiring the first 15 batters he faced while racking up eight strikeouts through five perfect innings. However, his no-hit bid was broken up by Matt Wallner to lead off the sixth, and things quickly unraveled from there as Byron Buxton launched a two-run homer later in the inning. After returning for the seventh, McLean allowed back-to-back hits that tied the game and ended his outing. Despite the late fade, the right-hander recorded his third consecutive quality start Tuesday and has now recorded eight or more strikeouts in four of his five starts. McLean holds a 2.67 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 38:8 K:BB across 30.1 innings this season and is set up for a home start against Colorado in his next outing.

Nolan McLean
New York Mets
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