Nolan McLean News: Fans six in no-decision Friday
McLean didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with six strikeouts across six innings.
McLean hasn't picked up a win since April 3 against the Giants and hasn't factored into the decision in four of his past five starts. He generated just nine whiffs on 100 pitches against Arizona but continued to get strong results in what has been a great start to the season for the 24-year-old. McLean has a 1-2 record but owns a sterling 2.78 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 57:12 K:BB across 45.1 innings. McLean is in the 95th percentile in strikeout rate and average exit velocity, and his 2.32 xERA points to McLean being a bonafide ace through eight starts.
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