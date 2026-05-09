Nolan McLean headshot

Nolan McLean News: Fans six in no-decision Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 6:50am

McLean didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with six strikeouts across six innings.

McLean hasn't picked up a win since April 3 against the Giants and hasn't factored into the decision in four of his past five starts. He generated just nine whiffs on 100 pitches against Arizona but continued to get strong results in what has been a great start to the season for the 24-year-old. McLean has a 1-2 record but owns a sterling 2.78 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 57:12 K:BB across 45.1 innings. McLean is in the 95th percentile in strikeout rate and average exit velocity, and his 2.32 xERA points to McLean being a bonafide ace through eight starts.

Nolan McLean
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan McLean See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan McLean See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Dan Marcus
7 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
11 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, April 21
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
18 days ago