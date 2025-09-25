This was the worst of McLean's eight major-league outings so far, but he was able to snap a three-start winless stretch. Seiya Suzuki had two home runs and Dansby Swanson also went yard, with those three long balls accounting for all of the season-high five runs on McLean's line in his first start allowing multiple homers. The 11 strikeouts also represented a season high for a single game across all levels. The rookie right-hander ends the regular season with a 2.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 57:16 K:BB through 48 innings over eight starts in the majors. Should the Mets qualify for the last National League wild-card spot, McLean is projected to take the hill for a start.