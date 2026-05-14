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Nolan McLean News: Grabs second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

McLean (2-2) earned the win Thursday over the Tigers, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over seven innings. He truck out seven.

Things looked dicey for McLean early, after he gave up a three-run homer to Gage Workman in the first inning to put the Mets behind early. However, McLean would bear down and blank the Tigers over his subsequent six frames while New York would rally for an eventual 9-4 victory. It's the first win since April 3 for McLean, despite a 2.83 ERA in his subsequent six starts. Overall, his ERA sits at 2.92 this season across nine outings (52.1 innings) with a 0.96 WHIP and 64 strikeouts. McLean will look to keep rolling his next time out, tentatively scheduled to come next week in Washington.

Nolan McLean
New York Mets
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