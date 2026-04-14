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Nolan McLean News: Impresses in pitchers' duel

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

McLean allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over seven innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

McLean and opposing starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto both gave up a run in the first inning, but neither hurler yielded another run over the remainder of their time in the contest. McLean's impressive performance included 12 whiffs and eight punchouts, with the latter mark tying a season high he had established in two of his previous three outings. Tuesday's quality start was the second in a row for the right-hander, but he was unable to pick up a win in both instances. Nonetheless, McLean is off to a great start this season, posting a 2.28 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB over 23.2 innings spanning four starts.

Nolan McLean
New York Mets
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