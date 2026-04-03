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Nolan McLean News: Impresses in second start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

McLean (1-0) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings to earn the win over the Giants on Friday.

McLean was perfect through five innings. He got into a bit of trouble in the sixth, but the Mets had put up five runs before McLean faltered, and Brooks Raley was able to finish off the frame despite allowing one inherited runner to score. Through 10.1 innings over two starts, McLean has allowed just four runs (three earned) while posting a 12:4 K:BB. The 24-year-old right-hander is looking promising so far after impressing with a 2.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 57:16 K:BB over 48 innings in eight regular-season starts at the tail end of 2025. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Diamondbacks.

Nolan McLean
New York Mets
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