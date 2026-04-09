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Nolan McLean News: Lacks support in tough-luck loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

McLean (1-1) took the loss against Arizona on Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over 6.1 innings.

McLean rolled through six scoreless innings having given up just two hits. He faltered a bit in the seventh, giving up a walk and a single around his eighth strikeout, which led to him getting pulled. Luke Weaver entered and gave up a pair of hits while allowing both inherited runners (and two more) to score, which ultimately saddled McLean with the loss. Despite the defeat, this was another promising outing for the 24-year-old, who now carries a 2.70 ERA and 20:6 K:BB through three starts spanning 16.2 frames. He'll face a tough test his next time out, as he's lined up to start the middle contest of a three-game series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers next week.

Nolan McLean
New York Mets
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