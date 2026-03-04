Nolan McLean headshot

Nolan McLean News: Moves past vertigo-like symptoms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

McLean is no longer experiencing vertigo-like symptoms and is slated to throw 50-55 pitches in a four-inning simulated game Wednesday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

As long as McLean comes out of the simulated game with no setbacks, he'll be cleared to start for Team USA against Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic on March 10. McLean struck out six over four scoreless frames in his lone Grapefruit League outing last week against the Astros.

Nolan McLean
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan McLean See More
