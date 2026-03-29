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Nolan McLean News: Strikes out eight in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

McLean did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Pirates, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over five innings.

McLean struggled with command early but settled in, generating 12 swinging strikes on 84 pitches and striking out four of the final seven batters he faced. The 24-year-old posted a stellar 2.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 57:16 K:BB across 48 major-league innings last season and is an early hopeful for the National League Rookie of the Year in 2026. He lines up for a road matchup against the Giants next weekend.

Nolan McLean
New York Mets
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