Nolan Perry News: Dazzling in return from TJ

Perry has posted a 1.73 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 40:7 K:BB in 26 innings across six games (five starts) between Single-A Dunedin and High-A Vancouver this season.

An unheralded 12th-round pick in the 2022 draft, Perry missed all of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery but has returned with more pop on his fastball, which is now averaging about 94 mph, and a sharper slider. The 22-year-old right-hander still has to prove himself against tougher competition to be viewed as a legitimate prospect, but his numbers to begin 2026 are impressive -- per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, Perry's 34.4 percent K%-BB% ranks fourth among all minor-league pitchers, with top prospects Seth Hernandez of the Pirates and Kade Anderson of the Mariners being two of the names ahead of him.