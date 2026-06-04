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Nolan Schanuel Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Schanuel (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday.

Schanuel was placed on the 10-day injured list with left ankle inflammation May 27 and hasn't played since May 23. Prior to going down with the injury, Schanuel was slashing .262/.313/.387 with four home runs, 24 RBI, 18 runs scored and a 13:33 BB:K across 208 plate appearances. Schanuel's 6.3 percent walk rate is well below his 10.6 percent career average. Lacking power, Schanuel also owns a career-high 14.3 percent infield flyball rate this season.

Nolan Schanuel
Los Angeles Angels
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