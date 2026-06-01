Nolan Schanuel Injury: Doing some drills
Schanuel (ankle) has started to run, take grounder and shuffling drills, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
After landing on the IL Wednesday, Schanuel has begun participating in his first drills since the injury took place. The 24-year-old has not begun running at full intensity quite yet, but felt fine at the pace he was going at Monday. The next step in the recovery process for Schanuel is hitting.
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