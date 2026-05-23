Nolan Schanuel Injury: Exits with apparent injury
Schanuel was removed from Saturday's game against the Rangers after six innings with an apparent injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Fletcher points out that Schanuel appeared to pull up while running into second base on his RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning, indicating some sort of lower-body issue. Schanuel stayed in the game initially but was then replaced at first base by Vaughn Grissom before the top of the seventh.
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