Nolan Schanuel Injury: Lands on IL with ankle injury
The Angels placed Schanuel on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left ankle inflammation.
Schanuel hasn't played since Saturday due to what had been described as a calf injury. It turns out the issue is more focused on his ankle, and it will knock him out of commission at least until early June. Vaughn Grissom should continue to handle reps at first base while Schanuel is shelved.
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