Nolan Schanuel headshot

Nolan Schanuel Injury: Lands on IL with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

The Angels placed Schanuel on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left ankle inflammation.

Schanuel hasn't played since Saturday due to what had been described as a calf injury. It turns out the issue is more focused on his ankle, and it will knock him out of commission at least until early June. Vaughn Grissom should continue to handle reps at first base while Schanuel is shelved.

Nolan Schanuel
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Schanuel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Schanuel See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago