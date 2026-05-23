Nolan Schanuel Injury: Leaves with calf tightness
Schanuel exited Saturday's game against the Rangers with left calf tightness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Schanuel drove in a run on a double in the bottom of the fifth inning -- RBI No. 24 for the first baseman this season -- but he appeared to pull up while jogging into second base. The Angels are off Monday and it would not be a surprise to see Schanuel held out through the off day at the very least, especially with a left-hander in MacKenzie Gore (lat) tentatively expected to start for Texas in the series finale.
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