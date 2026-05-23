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Nolan Schanuel Injury: Leaves with calf tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Schanuel exited Saturday's game against the Rangers with left calf tightness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Schanuel drove in a run on a double in the bottom of the fifth inning -- RBI No. 24 for the first baseman this season -- but he appeared to pull up while jogging into second base. The Angels are off Monday and it would not be a surprise to see Schanuel held out through the off day at the very least, especially with a left-hander in MacKenzie Gore (lat) tentatively expected to start for Texas in the series finale.

Nolan Schanuel
Los Angeles Angels
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