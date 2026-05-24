Nolan Schanuel Injury: Left out of starting nine

Schanuel (calf) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Per Fletcher, the Angels are viewing Schanuel as day-to-day due to a tight left calf, an injury that had been bothering him on and off throughout the season before he suffered an aggravation during a defensive play at first base in Saturday's 5-2 win. Vaughn Grissom will fill in for the banged-up Schanuel at first base in the series finale.