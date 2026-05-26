Nolan Schanuel headshot

Nolan Schanuel Injury: Remains out of lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Schanuel (calf) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's contest in Detroit.

Schanuel will miss a second straight start with a tight left calf injury that's bothered him off-and-on throughout the season. He is considered day-to-day, but the more time Schanuel misses, the higher the likelihood for an injured list stint is. Vaughn Grissom is again handling first base in Schanuel's stead Tuesday.

Nolan Schanuel
Los Angeles Angels
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