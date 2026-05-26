Nolan Schanuel Injury: Remains out of lineup

Schanuel (calf) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's contest in Detroit.

Schanuel will miss a second straight start with a tight left calf injury that's bothered him off-and-on throughout the season. He is considered day-to-day, but the more time Schanuel misses, the higher the likelihood for an injured list stint is. Vaughn Grissom is again handling first base in Schanuel's stead Tuesday.