Nolan Schanuel Injury: Remains out of lineup
Schanuel (calf) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's contest in Detroit.
Schanuel will miss a second straight start with a tight left calf injury that's bothered him off-and-on throughout the season. He is considered day-to-day, but the more time Schanuel misses, the higher the likelihood for an injured list stint is. Vaughn Grissom is again handling first base in Schanuel's stead Tuesday.
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