Nolan Schanuel headshot

Nolan Schanuel Injury: Removed with side soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Schanuel was removed from Thursday night's game against the Astros with right side soreness.

The Halos were clobbering the Astros 14-2 when Schanuel was removed from the game in the sixth inning. Prior to exiting, the first baseman was 0-for-4 at the plate with an RBI groundout and one run scored. Vaughn Grissom has moved to first base.

Nolan Schanuel
Los Angeles Angels
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