Nolan Schanuel Injury: Removed with side soreness
Schanuel was removed from Thursday night's game against the Astros with right side soreness.
The Halos were clobbering the Astros 14-2 when Schanuel was removed from the game in the sixth inning. Prior to exiting, the first baseman was 0-for-4 at the plate with an RBI groundout and one run scored. Vaughn Grissom has moved to first base.
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