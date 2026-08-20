Nolan Schanuel Injury: Removed with side soreness

Schanuel was removed from Thursday night's game against the Astros with right side soreness.

The Halos were clobbering the Astros 14-2 when Schanuel was removed from the game in the sixth inning. Prior to exiting, the first baseman was 0-for-4 at the plate with an RBI groundout and one run scored. Vaughn Grissom has moved to first base.