Nolan Schanuel headshot

Nolan Schanuel News: Accounts for team's only runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Schanuel went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in an extra-inning loss to the Athletics on Thursday.

Schanuel helped the Angels get off to a promising beginning with a two-run homer to right field in the first inning. However, that ended up being the team's only runs -- and Schanuel's only hit -- in the contest. Schanuel surprised when he went deep twice in his first three games of the campaign, but he's since hit just two long balls over 44 contests, and Thursday's home run snapped a 23-game homerless stretch. He ranks in the bottom 10 percent leaguewide in barrel rate and bat speed, so there's no reason to believe he'll suddenly morph into a power hitter.

Nolan Schanuel
Los Angeles Angels
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