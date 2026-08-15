Nolan Schanuel News: Drives in four in loss
Schanuel went 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI and one run scored in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Royals.
Schanuel tied the game in the third inning with a bases-loaded double before knotting things up again with an RBI single in the fifth. It matched a career-high RBI total for the 24-year-old, who's driven in nine runs over his past nine games. For the season, he's slashing .273/.351/.387 with seven homers, 46 RBI, 41 runs scored and one stolen base across 430 plate appearances.
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