Nolan Schanuel News: Homers again Sunday

Schanuel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run against Houston in a loss Sunday.

Schanuel entered the weekend with no long balls through 13 games, but he now was two homers after going deep Saturday and Sunday. The first baseman also has a six-game hitting streak going, during which he's slashing .364/.440/.727 with a 3:3 BB:K. The hot streak has boosted Schanuel's OPS to .856 on the season; he posted a .705 OPS in his first full MLB campaign last year.