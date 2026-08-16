Nolan Schanuel headshot

Nolan Schanuel News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Schanuel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

The left-handed-hitting Schanuel will be given the afternoon off while the Royals send southpaw Noah Cameron to the bump. Vaughn Grissom will fill in at first base for Schanuel and will bat third.

Nolan Schanuel
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Schanuel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Schanuel See More
MLB Picks: Betting Picks for Saturday, August 15
MLB
MLB Picks: Betting Picks for Saturday, August 15
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, July 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, July 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago