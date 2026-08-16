Nolan Schanuel News: Idle against southpaw
Schanuel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
The left-handed-hitting Schanuel will be given the afternoon off while the Royals send southpaw Noah Cameron to the bump. Vaughn Grissom will fill in at first base for Schanuel and will bat third.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Schanuel See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Betting Picks for Saturday, August 15Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, July 2720 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Schanuel See More