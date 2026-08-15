Nolan Schanuel News: Knocks in lone run in win
Schanuel went 3-for-3 with one RBI in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Angels.
Schanuel had an RBI single in the eighth inning to provide the lone run of the game. The first baseman has gone 13-for-47 (.277) over 14 contests in August, providing steady hitting in the heart of the order. He's batting .279 with a .748 OPS, seven home runs, 47 RBI, 41 runs scored, 22 doubles and one stolen base over 104 contests this year.
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