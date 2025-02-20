Nolan Schanuel News: Playing in spring opener

Schanuel (lower leg) is expected to be included in the Angels lineup for Saturday's Cactus League opener versus the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Schanuel missed the final four games of the 2024 season due to a bruised right lower leg, but the injury isn't believed to be anything that delayed his offseason workout program. The 23-year-old is projected to serve as the Angels' primary first baseman in 2025, but his lack of raw power renders him a low-end fantasy option at the position.