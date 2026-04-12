Nolan Schanuel headshot

Nolan Schanuel News: Posts three RBI in multi-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Schanuel went 2-for-3 with three RBI, a run scored and two walks in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Reds.

Schanuel matched a season high in RBI on Sunday, drawing multiple walks for the third time this year as well. The first baseman has hit third in the lineup in 12 of his first 14 appearances, so he should have plenty of RBI chances batting behind Zach Neto and Mike Trout going forward. Through 65 plate appearances, Schanuel is slashing .232/.323/.375 with two home runs, two doubles and 11 RBI.

Nolan Schanuel
Los Angeles Angels
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