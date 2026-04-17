Nolan Schanuel News: Racks up three hits in win
Schanuel went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 8-0 win over the Padres.
Schanuel's three hits were a season high, and it's just his fourth multi-hit effort of the year. The first baseman is regarded for his contact skills, so this has been an unusually quiet start to the campaign for him. He's batting .227 with a .631 OPS, two home runs, 12 RBI, five runs scored, two doubles and no stolen bases over 18 games. His plate discipline (8:12 BB:K) is in line with his norms, so it's just a matter of Schanuel getting the bat to the ball at an acceptable rate.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Schanuel See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts18 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3118 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Schanuel See More