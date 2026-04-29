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Nolan Schanuel News: Receiving rest Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Schanuel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Schanuel will exit the starting nine for just the fourth time all season and for the first time while the Angels have opposed a right-handed starter (Erick Fedde). Vaughn Grissom will get the nod at first base in place of Schanuel, who went 4-for-8 with a pair of doubles, two runs and an RBI over the first two contests of the series in Chicago.

Nolan Schanuel
Los Angeles Angels
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