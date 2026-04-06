Nolan Schanuel headshot

Nolan Schanuel News: Sitting out against Sale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Schanuel is not in the lineup for Monday's tilt versus Atlanta, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ace left-hander Chris Sale is on the bump for Atlanta, so the lefty-swinging Schanuel will get a breather. Switch hitter Jeimer Candelario is filling in at first base and will bat cleanup for the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel
Los Angeles Angels
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