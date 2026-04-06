Nolan Schanuel News: Sitting out against Sale
Schanuel is not in the lineup for Monday's tilt versus Atlanta, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Ace left-hander Chris Sale is on the bump for Atlanta, so the lefty-swinging Schanuel will get a breather. Switch hitter Jeimer Candelario is filling in at first base and will bat cleanup for the Angels.
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