Nolan Schanuel News: Sitting versus southpaw

Schanuel is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The first baseman started the previous six games, including two versus left-handed pitchers, but he'll take a seat against Yankees southpaw Ryan Weathers on Tuesday. Schanuel opened the campaign with a four-game hit streak, but in the 10 games since he's batting .146 (6-for-41) with two doubles, six RBI and one run scored. Vaughn Grissom is shifting to first base Tuesday while Oswald Peraza picks up a start at the keystone.