Nolan Schanuel News: Smacks first homer in win

Schanuel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Astros.

Schanuel extended the Angels' lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning with a 383-foot shot off Ryan Gusto, his first homer of the year. Schanuel's been swinging the bat well to start the year, recording hits in all but two games. Overall, he's gone 15-for-53 (.283) with a .790 OPS, seven runs scored and six RBI through 59 plate appearances.